Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 12,478 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,799,000 after buying an additional 1,010,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after purchasing an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,779,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after buying an additional 73,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

GTY stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 156.52%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

