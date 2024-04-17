Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ExlService by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in ExlService by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ExlService Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

