Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 89,792 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

