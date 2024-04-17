Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $570,000 Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,448 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

