Strs Ohio Buys 21,900 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UDR were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UDR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 126.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

