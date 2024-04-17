Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 111.5% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,168,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SolarWinds Dividend Announcement

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

