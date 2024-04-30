Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Lowered by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.22.

iA Financial stock opened at C$85.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$85.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

