Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 55,135 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,135 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 996.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 320,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 291,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

