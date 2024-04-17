Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HBI opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.