Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.83% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $306.81 million, a PE ratio of 123.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 872.81%.

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

