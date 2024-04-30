Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $15.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.67.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $527.12 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $539.99. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

