Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for AppFolio, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AppFolio’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AppFolio’s FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $238.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.61. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $133.83 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 2,359.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after buying an additional 145,481 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 10.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

