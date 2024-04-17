Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.