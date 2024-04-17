Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $458.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.60.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

