Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.70.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $378.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

