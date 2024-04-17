O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,089.51 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,090.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,006.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

