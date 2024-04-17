Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,341 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,904,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 241,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.76.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

