Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.84 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after buying an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.1 %

BWA opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

