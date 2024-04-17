Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,900 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.