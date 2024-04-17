Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,400 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

V.F. Trading Up 3.5 %

VFC opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

