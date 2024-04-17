Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 33,611 shares.The stock last traded at $64.19 and had previously closed at $63.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $585.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

