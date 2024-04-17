Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

