Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Aptiv worth $112,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Aptiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after buying an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.5 %

APTV opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

