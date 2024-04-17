Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 92,461 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,461 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $113,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

