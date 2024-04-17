Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

