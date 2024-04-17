Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 905 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.