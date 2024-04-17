Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

