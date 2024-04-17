Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Republic Services
In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RSG opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.33 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
