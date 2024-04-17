Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VHT stock opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.40 and a 200-day moving average of $250.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.