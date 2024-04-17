Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in General Mills by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.