Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,297 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE BHP opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

