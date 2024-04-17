Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $30,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 411,188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 344,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 161,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.0 %

LYG stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.72.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

