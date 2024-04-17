Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 4.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.
Snap-on Price Performance
Snap-on stock opened at $282.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $238.90 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
