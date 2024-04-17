Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,150,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,592,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

