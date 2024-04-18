BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 308,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 653,009 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $87.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.