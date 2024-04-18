PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 245,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 485,314 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.63.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.