PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 245,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 485,314 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
