Bison Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JIG opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

