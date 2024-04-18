Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Cboe Global Markets worth $34,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.