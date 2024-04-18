Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,865,324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.