International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,333 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1,733.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Xerox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

