Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,737 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Cameco worth $37,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.