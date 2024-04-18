Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $26.62 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Trip.com Group worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

