Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

