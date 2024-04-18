Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 601,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

TXN opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average is $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

