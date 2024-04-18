Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Up 3.2 %

DEO stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.56. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

