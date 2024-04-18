Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

