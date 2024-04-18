Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

