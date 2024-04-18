Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

