Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,067 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $274,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 196.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

