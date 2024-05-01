Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

